PM Modi chairs meet to review situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Air Force and Navy chiefs, top officials of foreign and defence ministries and senior diplomats attended the meeting held virtually. Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Guyana.

Tense situation

India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is “very tense” and it is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.

An Indian is among over 300 killed so far, according to some reports, as fierce fighting has forced thousands to flee the capital city of Khartoum. Albert Augustine was working for the Dal Group and was hit by a stray bullet.

The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country’s military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan’s regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Advise to citizens

Earlier, on Thursday, the government advised Indian citizens in Sudan to shelter in place; officials said plans had been put in place to ensure their safety.

“Our advice… they (Indian citizens) need to be where they are… and seek shelter where they are… rather than trying to go somewhere else till the situation improves,” foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Bagchi declined to give the number and location of the stranded Indians citing security reasons, but did stress ‘everybody is safe and sound’.

However, according to Indian embassy, there are around 2,800 Indians in Sudan, in addition to a settled community of about 1,200 living there for nearly 150 years.

Potential evacuation scenarios

The government is working with nations like the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates on potential evacuation scenarios.

“India is in close contact… some countries have influence and information, others could guide us… and perhaps we could pool resources,” Bagchi said.

Vijayan’s letter

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister P Vijayan wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister requesting to ensure the safety and safe repatriation of Indian nationals stuck in Sudan, including those from Kerala.

While expressing gratitude for the steps taken by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian mission in Sudan, Kerala CM said the state government has received information that several Keralites are stuck in remote areas of Sudan and need to be repatriated.