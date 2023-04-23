US evacuates diplomats from Sudan as fighting rages on

The evacuation of around 70 Americans was ordered by President Joe Biden

The US on Sunday (April 23) carried out a rapid evacuation of its staff at the American embassy in Sudan after shuttering the embassy in Khartoum as the fighting in the African nation rages for the ninth consecutive day.

The evacuation was done by US troops.

A report by CNN said all the diplomats and their families are “safely on their way out of Sudan on a US military aircraft.”

According to a senior US official in the Joe Biden government, the American president ordered American troops to evacuate embassy personnel after receiving a recommendation earlier on Saturday (April 22) from his national security team with no end in sight to the fighting between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces.

The evacuation order was believed to apply to about 70 Americans. US forces airlifted them from a landing zone at the embassy to an unspecified location.

The State Department has suspended operations at the embassy due to the dire security situation. It was not clear when the embassy might resume functioning.

Reports said, the US military had deployed “additional capabilities” near Sudan over the past few days to help it prepare for an evacuation.

Although the heads of the warring troops had agreed for a ceasefire on the day of Eid al-Fitr at the request of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to help in the evacuation of US diplomats, they failed to keep their word as violence broke out moments after the ceasefire.

Despite the evacuation of its diplomats, the US government, on Friday had told its citizens in Sudan not to expect an evacuation.

“…due to uncertain security situations in Khartoum and closure of the airport, Americans should have no expectations of a US government-coordinated evacuation at this time,” State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)