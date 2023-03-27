2 people injured in shooting at California Gurudwara

Both the victims are in a critical condition and are stated to be known to each other

Two people were shot in a Gurudwara in California’s Sacramento County on Sunday (March 26).

While both victims are in critical condition, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office, has said that the shooting is not a hate crime and both the victims knew each other.

“Two people shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California. The shooting is not related to a hate crime, it is a shootout between two men who knew each other,” says Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said an argument between the two escalated into a shootout.

Amar Gandhi, spokesperson at Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office told the media that ”Suspect 2” was down when “Suspect 1” shot suspect 2’s friend. It was then that Suspect 2 shot Suspect 1.

Gandhi said all the involved people knew one another and the shooting seems to be a fallout of some past issue within them.