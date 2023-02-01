Live | Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman announces new tax regime

FM announces reduction in tax slabs to 5 from existing 6 in new tax structure; raises tax exemption limit to ₹3 lakh from ₹2.5 lakh.

Hello and welcome to The Federal‘s live coverage of Union Budget 2023-24. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget today (February 1). This is Narendra Modi government’s last full Budget before the 2024 general elections.

This is Sitharaman’s fifth straight budget. Dressed in a red saree with black and golden border, Sitharaman continued with the tradition she set in 2019, carrying the budget speech in a bahi khata, which she used after ditching the briefcase. She kept a digital tablet in a red bahi khata style pouch.

Sitharaman on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. As per established tradition, the Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to Parliament.

