Budget 2023: Top points Nirmala Sitharaman made so far

Here are the main developments from the 2023 Budget

◘ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of SEVEN priorities for Budget 2023, which act as Sapt Rishis in the Amrit Kaal.

◘They are: Inclusive development, infrastructure and investment, unleashing potential, green growth, youth power, financial sector.

◘ 50 additional airports, heliports and advanced landing grounds will be revised for improving regional air connectivity.

◘Centre to support Hyderabad-based millet institute as centre of excellence

◘PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman, a package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftspeople, has been conceptualised. It will enable them to improve quality, scale & reach of their products, integrating with MSME value chain

◘An agriculture accelerator fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, and the agricultural credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crores with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries

◘To improve the social-economic condition of tribal groups, PMPBTG development mission will be launched. Rs 15,000 crore to be made available to implement scheme in next 3 years

◘Eklavya Model Residential Schools: In the next three years, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students

◘To help fishermen, fish vendors and micro and small entrepeneurs, a new scheme under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, with Rs 6000 crore, will be launched

◘ 3 centres of excellence in Artificial Intelligence to be set up in leading educational institutions in the country