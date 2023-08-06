Yes, the Musk Vs Zuckerberg fight is happening! And it will be livestreamed on X

Musk has announced that the entire earnings from the fight will go towards charitable endeavours benefiting war veterans

Elon Musk, who owns X, revealed on Sunday (August 6) that the highly anticipated showdown with Meta’s CEO will be broadcast live on the microblogging platform, previously known as Twitter.

Last month, the two tech giants stirred up the online realm by embracing a challenge to confront each other in a cage fight.

In a tweet, Musk declared, “The Zuck v Musk battle will be streamed live on X.”

Furthermore, he announced that the entirety of the fight’s earnings would be directed towards charitable endeavours benefiting war veterans. However, no date has been announced yet for the fight.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

In a previous X post on Sunday, Musk shared, “Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight,” humorously mentioning that he integrates his workout into his work routine by bringing weights to the office due to time constraints.

When questioned by a user on X about the purpose of the fight, Musk retorted, “It’s a refined manifestation of conflict. Men have an affinity for warfare.”

Aged 51 and 39 respectively, Musk and Zuckerberg have engaged in a long-standing exchange of barbs, differing on topics ranging from politics to artificial intelligence.

Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Their rivalry took an intensified turn when Meta unveiled the Threads app, boasting similarities to Twitter.

In a lighthearted jest, Musk playfully informed his Twitter followers of his willingness to engage in a cage match with Zuckerberg.

Emulating the prevailing trend among tech leaders of sculpting their physiques and sharing martial arts clips, Zuckerberg joined in by posting a screenshot of the message on his Instagram Stories along with a retort: “Send me location.”

This exchange ignited a wave of amusement across social media platforms, with numerous speculations about the potential outcome of the hypothetical fight—Zuckerberg swiftly emerging as the favoured contender.

