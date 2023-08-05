Zuckerberg trains with UFC champs, is he prepping up for cage fight with Musk?

Though there is no clarity on the issue, the tech mogul appears very serious about his fitness and his fight with Musk, who hasn’t displayed much interest in the challenge

Mark Zuckerberg, the co-owner of Facebook, has been hogging the limelight for his impressive physique and the way he has been training hard for a possible cage match with Twitter owner Elon Musk, who agreed to the challenge last June.

Zuckerberg has also joined forces with some prominent UFC champions like Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya. He has been posting pictures of his workouts with the duo as well as his blue belt achievement in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He also said he has been eating 4,000 calories a day to bulk up for the fight. However, no official date or venue has been announced for the cage match yet.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg left many shocked when he revealed his massive McDonald’s order on Threads. He ordered 20 chicken nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, a McFlurry, apple pie, and extra cheeseburgers. The only thing he didn’t order was a Pokemon card Happy Meal, which would have completed his Valhalla feast.

Zuckerberg’s McDonald’s order evoked varied responses on social media, with some even joking that he should have a cardiologist ready because of the high-calorie intake. UFC fighter Mike Davis also had a word of advice for the Facebook founder – to avoid McDonald’s while in training, but the latter contended that he wasn’t cutting weight and needed 4,000 calories a day “to offset all the activity”.

Though there is no clarity on the issue, the tech mogul appears very serious about his fitness and his fight with Musk, who hasn’t displayed much interest in the challenge. Musk even tweeted that he “almost never” works out.

Many people are still wondering if the cage match will ever happen, or if it’s just a joke. However, some people are eager to see Zuckerberg and Musk face off in the octagon, especially with the popularity of influencer boxing matches.