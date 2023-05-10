Imran Khan sent to 8-day physical remand by Pakistani anti-corruption court

In his statement, Khan told the accountability court that he was fearful for his life.

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Wednesday (May 10) sent former prime minister Imran Khan on an eight-day physical remand to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while a sessions court here indicted him in a separate graft case.

The 70-year-old chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taken into custody by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by barging into a room of the Islamabad High Court.

Khan was produced in the Anti-Accountability Court No. 1 presided by judge Muhammad Bashir, the same judge who had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam in a corruption case of having properties in London. Maryam was later on set free in the case by the Islamabad High Court. However, Sharif’s case is still pending.

At the start of the hearing, the NAB lawyers requested the court to grant a 14-day remand of Khan to probe the allegations against him in the Al-Qadir Trust case in which he is accused of looting Rs 50 billion of the national treasury. But Khan’s lawyer opposed the plea and asked the judge to release him as the charges were fabricated.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday in the case, sparking massive country-wide protests by his supporters.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its ruling.

Later, announcing the reserved verdict, the accountability court sent Khan on an eight-day physical remand to the NAB.

In his statement, Khan told the accountability court that he was fearful for his life, Express Tribune newspaper reported.

“I have not been to the washroom in 24 hours,” he said.

Khan requested the court to grant his doctor Faisal Sultan access to him.

“I am afraid I will meet the same fate as Maqsood Chaprasi,” Khan said, referring to a witness in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s money laundering case who died due to a cardiac arrest last year. Khan’s party had termed the witness’ death mysterious.

Khan was also presented in the District and Sessions Court where judge Humayun Dilawar indicted him in the Toshakhana corruption case.

