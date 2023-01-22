10 killed in a shooting near Los Angeles amid Chinese New Year festivities

The killing happened at Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that's about 16 km from downtown Los Angeles

A mass shooting on Saturday night in a city east of Los Angeles resulted in the deaths of 10 individuals, according to police. The incident occurred following a celebration for the Lunar New Year, which had attracted a large crowd.

Sgt. Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department said the shooting was reported at 10:22 p.m. and occurred at a business on Garvey Ave. in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Boese said early Sunday.

Officials provided no information for several hours after dozens of police officers had responded to reports of the shooting.

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that’s about 16 km from downtown Los Angeles.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.

