Brazil twin school shooting: Death toll rises to 4

Death toll from the shooting rose to four on Saturday after the death of a teacher wounded in the attack by a 16-year-old shooter wearing Nazi symbols

The death toll from Brazil’s twin school shooting rose to four on Saturday (November 26) after a teacher wounded in the attack by a 16-year-old shooter wearing Nazi symbols, succumbed to her injuries, said officials.

According to authorities in the city of Aracruz, in Espirito Santo state, of the 10 wounded in the attack on Friday (November 25), some were in a serious condition including three teachers and a student.

◾️Mass shooting massacre by a White Supremacist in Brazil! ◾️A 16-year-old shooter opened fire on two schools in Brazil on Friday morning. ◾️Photos show the gunman wearing a swastika on his fatigues, investigators said. pic.twitter.com/K65UULMsiC — Trinidad and Tobago Socialist Party (@TnTSocialist) November 27, 2022

State Governor Ranato Casagrande on Saturday told the media: “Unfortunately, the tragedy of Aracruz has not yet ended.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at US church

The governor who declared three days of mourning in Espirito Santo on Saturday tweeted: “With deep regret we confirm the death of another victim, teacher Flavia Amboss Mercon.”

The shooter, a former student at the public school he targeted first, killed two and wounded nine others while opening fire at a group of teachers.

He then moved to a nearby private school where he killed an adolescent girl and wounded several others.

Also Read: Multiple dead in mass shooting at Walmart store in Virginia

The attacker has been arrested, will face charges of murder and attempted aggravated murder, said the Espirito Santo police.