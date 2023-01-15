3 dead, 2 critical after Cleveland home shooting; 1 arrested

A man was arrested after a shooting at a Cleveland home that killed two adults and a teenager and left another adult and a young child critically wounded Friday evening, authorities said. Officers in a police cruiser were flagged down by the 41-year-old suspect at about 8 pm Friday and told that five people had been shot at a home in the Brooklyn Centre neighbourhood a few miles southwest of downtown, Cleveland police said. The man, a relative of the two adults killed, was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said two adults and a juvenile were pronounced dead at the scene. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office identified the victims as 69-year-old Miguel Gonzalez, 34-year-old Angelic Gonzalez, and her 16-year-old son Jayden Baez. A 48-year-old man and his 8-year-old daughter were hospitalised in critical condition, police said.

Chief Wayne Drummond said it appeared to be an isolated domestic incident. The circumstances of the shooting werent immediately released. No charges were immediately announced but police indicated that a homicide and felonious assault investigation was opened.

In a joint statement, Councilwoman Jasmin Santana and Council President Blaine Griffin said, “This family tragedy is heartbreaking. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victims.” Mayor Justin Bibb called the case “particularly tragic as it took place at home, a place where a family should feel safe and secure.” “My prayers are with the victims and their family, friends and neighbours as they navigate a tragic situation,” he said in a statement, according to WKYC-TV.

