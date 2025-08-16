Rajinikanth’s Coolie breaks records, grosses Rs 250 cr globally in 2 days

Rajinikanth has once again proved that his sheer screen presence is enough to set the box office ablaze.

His latest release, Coolie, opened to phenomenal numbers, marking the superstar’s biggest-ever Day 1.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has outperformed Rajinikanth’s earlier blockbusters like Jailer, 2.0, and Petta, as far as opening figures are concerned.

Phenomenal opening

Coolie stormed into theatres with a record-breaking start, grossing Rs 151 crore worldwide on its first day.

This makes it the highest opener ever for a Tamil film and the seventh-biggest debut for any Indian film globally.

The film also surpassed Kanagaraj’s own Leo, which collected Rs 143 crore on Day 1 last year.

Day 1 collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie raked in Rs 65 crore net in India on its opening day, making it the superstar’s biggest domestic opening day of his career.

Though it fell short of Leo’s opening record in India, it comfortably eclipsed the star’s previous releases.

The film also reportedly maintained an impressive 86.99 per cent occupancy rate across shows.

Day 2 collection

Typically, South Indian blockbusters witness a sharp drop after their opening day.

But Coolie capitalised on the Independence Day holiday, pulling in Rs 53.5 crore on Day 2.

Despite the slight dip, momentum stayed strong, ensuring back-to-back bumper days.

Overseas business

Internationally, the film created history by registering a $8.75 million gross overseas on day 1, the highest for any Tamil film in history.

While Day 2 dipped due to August 15 not being a global holiday, estimates suggest Coolie crossed $13 million (Rs 110 crore) in two days abroad.

With this, the worldwide total surged past ₹250 crore within just 2 days, a first for any Tamil film this year.

Day 3 collection

Coolie continues its box office rampage, having amassed an impressive Rs 123.48 crore net in just three days across India.

By the end of Day 3, its India net stood at Rs 118.5 crore, crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark, while global collections kept soaring.

Across the country, theatres reported houseful shows with fans celebrating screenings like festivals.

With Sunday and the extended holiday weekend still driving footfalls, Coolie looks set to comfortably breach many other milestones.