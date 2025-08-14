Coolie FDFS turns into star-studded Rajinikanth festival in Chennai

Chennai’s theatres turned into carnivals as Coolie hit screens, with the First Day First Show (FDFS) transforming into a full-blown celebration. Fans thronged theatres in huge numbers, creating an atmosphere of unmatched excitement.

Lokesh Kanagaraj joins the crowd

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj was spotted soaking in the fan frenzy and couldn’t hide his excitement.

“We’ve just come out after watching the movie, and the response was so good. I’m going to watch the next show as well. Go and ask the people coming out whether the movie was good — the sound of their claps will be the answer. We’ll talk about everything else later. Whenever the opportunity arises, I will definitely do a movie with Ajith Sir,” said Lokesh.

Anirudh calls it emotional

Music director Anirudh Ravichander described Coolie as a milestone in his career.

“It’s the year of Thalaivar, 50 years in cinema! I’m proud to be part of this and feeling so emotional. I’ll keep dancing,” he said with a smile.

Celebrities join the celebrations

Several big names turned up to watch the FDFS. Latha Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, and Dhanush were spotted at Chennai theatres. Latha Rajinikanth thanked fans across the world, calling the support “beyond words”.

A festival for fans

From the thunder of claps to the presence of stars, Coolie’s opening day was more than just a film release — it was a historic Rajinikanth festival that united fans and the film fraternity in celebration.

