Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' FDFS: Fans go crazy in Chennai

At Chennai’s iconic Rohini Theatre, the atmosphere is electric as Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, takes over screens. The movie has already smashed advance booking records across Tamil Nadu, India, and abroad. With Independence Day falling on Friday and a long weekend ahead, theatres are reporting sold-out shows for days.

In Singapore, some companies have declared a holiday for employees to watch Coolie on release day. In the US, ticket sales have surged, making it one of the biggest Tamil openings in North America.

Trade analysts say Coolie has overtaken War 2 in global pre-sales and is on track to become the first Kollywood film to cross ₹1,000 crore. Experts say it has already outpaced blockbusters like Leo, Ponniyin Selvan I, and Kabali in pre-release momentum.

Star power and global buzz

The frenzy is fuelled by the much-anticipated pairing of Rajinikanth with Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his slick, high-energy action films. The ensemble cast includes pan-India names such as Nagarjuna, Shoubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan in a special 15-minute role.

At Rohini Theatre, celebrations are in full swing. Towering 75-foot cut-outs, drum beats, and dance performances mark the occasion. Fans have been camping outside since early morning, calling the release “not just a movie, but a festival.”

Will Coolie make history?

Coolie is already rewriting box office expectations. The Lokesh-Rajini collaboration is being watched closely to see if it will break all previous Tamil cinema records.

All eyes are now on whether Coolie can cement its place as the highest-grossing Tamil film ever. As fans in Chennai and across the globe celebrate, the movie’s journey from opening day to box office glory is set to be one for the history books.

