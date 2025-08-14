Rajinikanth's Coolie release biggest festival after Diwali, Pongal: Fans

Chennai theatres turned into a festival ground on Thursday (August 14) as Coolie released to packed shows, attracting fans not just from Tamil Nadu, but from Bengaluru and as far as Australia. Rajinikanth’s unmatched charisma and the hype surrounding the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial have created a celebration that transcends borders.

From Bengaluru with love

Two fans from Bengaluru made the trip to Chennai just to experience the Coolie first day, first show at Rohini.

“I haven’t travelled to another state before just to watch a movie, but for Thalaivar, this is worth it. The energy here is crazy,” one fan said.

“We’ve grown up watching Rajini sir’s movies and the vibe here is electrifying. This is not just a screening, it’s a celebration,” added the other.

Australian fan’s dream trip

Among the crowd was a fan who had flown in from Australia, having followed Rajinikanth for over 45 years.

“Nobody has that energy, that charisma, that spirit. I couldn’t see a reason not to come — in fact, I saw every reason to be here for the first show,” he said.

Sporting a watch he believes has a link to the film, he added, “We need a Tamil movie to hit Rs 1,000 crore, and the only person who can do it is Rajini.”

Gen Z brings the next wave of fandom

For many young fans, the Coolie release was a once-in-a-decade high. Some had been waiting outside Rohini Theatre since the previous night, dressed like Rajinikanth and planning multiple repeat shows over the weekend.

“I’ve booked the 4.30 pm show, tomorrow’s 12.30 pm show, and Monday’s too. The hype is insane — it’s surreal,” one young fan said.

“We have four generations in our family who are Rajini fans. Thalaivar is part of our blood,” another added.

Calling the release “the biggest festival after Diwali and Pongal,” a group of friends said they were there for one reason alone: “There may be a huge cast, but for us, it’s only Superstar.”

A festival, not just a film

With drone shows, milk abhishekams, 75-foot cut-outs, and fans paying thousands for tickets, Coolie’s release day in Chennai was a carnival. From international admirers to die-hard local followers, Rajinikanth’s fanbase proved that his superstardom cuts across generations and geographies.