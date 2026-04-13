Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ leak: Hacked or insider job?

The controversy around actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leak, which surfaced amid a high-stakes election season, has triggered both political debate and legal scrutiny. The Federal spoke to Karthikeyan N, a cyber law attorney, to understand how such a leak could occur and what it means legally. Edited excerpts:

How did the full movie get leaked?

We have seen video piracy cases for a long time, from the days of CDs and DVDs. Earlier, pirated copies would come online only after the movie was released in theatres. People would record videos from theatres, either in India or abroad, and those recorded versions would later be circulated through CDs or websites.

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We have also seen cases where preview shows were held for limited audiences before release, and videos were captured and leaked from there. But this scenario seems completely different. To my knowledge, there were no preview shows for this film, and apart from CBFC, no one had access to it.

Yet, the copy available online is in HD format. That is something unusual and raises questions.

Why was the complaint delayed?

According to the information available, this is a highly politicised film focusing on politicians, particularly within Tamil Nadu. A major portion of the film appears to revolve around election campaigning.

Since the CBFC had not certified the film, it was not released in theatres. If it gets released after the elections, it may lose relevance entirely. There may be no point in releasing it after the results are declared.

So, it is possible that parts of the film were shared within a known circle, and from that circle, the movie was leaked online. It does not look like a hacking incident where someone accessed systems externally. It appears to have been circulated internally.

Who benefits from the leak?

Typically, piracy websites host multiple films. In the past, platforms like TamilRockers would upload several movies together. But here, from the information I have, this leak is hosted on an exclusive domain created specifically for this movie.

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It is not part of a larger piracy platform. That suggests there may be a specific purpose behind this leak. However, without concrete evidence, we cannot comment on who benefits.

Can the source be traced?

Not necessarily. Wherever the copies are available, we have to trace the source. This is not a low-quality pirated version; it is an HD version. The key question is where this copy originated.

Such files are typically hosted on cloud platforms, and any upload is linked to an IP address. That IP address, in turn, is connected to KYC details, whether it is a Wi-Fi or mobile connection.

Using IP logs, investigators can identify who uploaded the content at a specific time. However, it is still possible that the uploader used someone else’s network. So, the arrested individuals may not necessarily be the original source.

Is there a political involvement?

At this stage, we cannot blame anyone. The copy is not widely available and remains with the producer officially. Since the film has not been released, we cannot make any conclusions.

Does timing affect legality?

It does not matter whether the leak happens before or after release. A pirated copy is a copyright violation in both cases. It is an offence under the Information Technology Act as well as the Copyright Act.

The focus is on identifying who uploaded the content. Once traced through IP addresses, legal action can be taken. The producer, being the copyright owner, can initiate criminal proceedings.

What happens next legally?

The police would have registered an FIR and invoked provisions under the IT Act and Copyright Act. They would analyse digital evidence, including IP addresses and domains used for uploading.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan online leak: Six arrested in TN; over 300 piracy links blocked

They also use forensic tools to determine how the copy was created and circulated. Once sufficient evidence is gathered, a chargesheet is filed, and the case proceeds to trial.

Has piracy reduced now?

In the past five years, we have not seen many such cases. After 2020, with the rise of OTT platforms, people have access to quality content legally. So, the demand for pirated versions has reduced significantly.

Many piracy websites have also been shut down. Producers approach courts to block domains, and internet service providers help enforce those orders.

Today, the lifespan of a film is about three to 10 days in theatres. Within that period, efforts are made to ensure no pirated versions are available. Soon after, the film releases on OTT platforms, which further reduces piracy demand.

However, this case is different. An HD leak before release points to a serious internal breach, which is a bigger concern than conventional piracy.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)