‘Three-hour TVK propaganda’: Kasthuri after watching leaked ‘Jana Nayagan’ clip

Days after actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan was leaked online, actor-politician Kasthuri Shankar claimed she had watched parts of the film and alleged that the ruling DMK was behind the delay in its release.

She said she had viewed clips circulated through WhatsApp and other platforms. “I have seen bits and pieces of the movie that people have forwarded to me. From what I understand, if the public watches it, it will benefit the TVK, not the BJP or the DMK — the parties Vijay is blaming,” she said.

Involvement of an insider?

Vijay, who is set to make his political debut in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, has faced a fresh setback after the high-definition version of his much-anticipated film leaked online.

Also read: 'Jana Nayagan' leak: Top Tamil actors demand strict anti-piracy measures

Describing the film as TVK’s “three-hour propaganda,” Kasthuri claimed it was designed to boost public support for Vijay. She also suggested the possibility of insider involvement in the leak, stating, “It is clear that whoever leaked the movie wanted every word of their propaganda to reach the people.”

She further questioned how such a high-quality version could have been leaked, asking whether any role was played by authorities such as the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), or others. “I hear the film is available in perfect quality, without any censored cuts or modifications,” she said.

Allegations against DMK govt

Accusing the DMK government of blocking the film’s theatrical release, she alleged that the ruling party was deliberately stalling it, particularly around the release of another political film, TN 2026. Released on April 10, TN 2026 is a Tamil political satire that many viewers and TVK supporters believe parodies Vijay’s political journey.

Also read: Jana Nayagan leak: ‘Reports of CBFC involvement baseless’; Annamalai slams TVK

“If people watch this film, it will influence them and benefit TVK. Anything else said by Vijay or his party leaders is just optics to distract from the real perpetrators,” she added.

Six arrested

The leak has drawn strong reactions from the Tamil film industry, with many calling for stricter anti-piracy enforcement. The Chennai Cyber Crime police have arrested six individuals in connection with the case, following a complaint by KVN Productions and have blocked over 300 infringing links.

Also read: Vijay alleges ‘joint conspiracy’ behind stalling of ‘Jana Nayagan’ release

Industry estimates suggest the leak could result in financial losses ranging between Rs 300 crore and Rs 400 crore.