Jana Nayagan leak: ‘Reports of CBFC involvement baseless’; Annamalai slams TVK

Amid outrage among the film fraternity over actor-politician Vijay's upcoming Tamil film "Jana Nayagan" leaked online, the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) official sources have dismissed reports as baseless and misleading that the censor board leaked the movie.

The film, directed by H Vinoth, was widely touted as Vijay's final cinematic outing before entering full-time politics. It was reportedly leaked online on Friday. The incident has triggered a wave of outrage among the film fraternity.

CBFC’s secure KDM

"Reports claiming that the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and misleading," an official source said, as per a PTI report on Saturday (April 11).

Also read: Another blow for ‘Jana Nayagan’ as piracy hits Vijay’s farewell film

The source added that the CBFC follows a secure KDM (Key Delivery Message) system for all theatrical films submitted for certification, with access to content being password-protected.

"The KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed," the source added.

The sources further stated that the DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of "Jana Nayagan" was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on March 17 with due acknowledgement and has remained with them since.

Actors condemn leak

The clarification comes amid widespread speculation on social media about the source of the leak.

Actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Sivakarthikeyan were among those who condemned the leak, urging fans to refrain from circulating or viewing the pirated content.

Producer KVN Productions, through its legal counsel, confirmed that criminal proceedings have been initiated against identified individuals, warning that downloading, storing or circulating such content constitutes a serious criminal offence and copyright violation.

"Jana Nayagan", starring Vijay and directed by H Vinoth, has been embroiled in a months-long legal battle with the CBFC after the board initially refused certification following a complaint about its alleged objectionable portrayal of the defence forces.

The film was originally slated for a January 10 release.

Annamalai slams TVK

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP former chief K Annamalai on Saturday refuted TVK’s allegations linking Union Minister L Murugan and the saffron party to the online leak of ‘Jana Nayagan’, describing such claims as "political indecency".

He also condemned the leak, terming it an "illegal act" and urged the public to boycott pirated versions of the film.

Speaking to reporters after he finished canvassing for BJP candidates in Coimbatore, he questioned the logic of dragging the party into the controversy.

"Why drag the BJP into this? Does the party have any role in which film gets released or leaked? It is the responsibility of the police to investigate the leak and take action against those responsible," he added.

Taking a tough stand against those spreading rumours, Annamalai urged the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

"The police should bring those who committed this mistake to justice and deal with them firmly. Do not drag the BJP into this for political gain," he said.

(With agency inputs)