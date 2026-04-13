Jana Nayagan online leak: Six arrested in TN; over 300 piracy links blocked

Six individuals have been arrested by the Tamil Nadu cybercrime wing in connection with the unauthorised online leak of Vijay’s highly anticipated film 'Jana Nayagan' in HD ahead of its theatrical release.

This information was given by the police.

Acting on a formal complaint regarding the film’s piracy across multiple digital platforms, the state cybercrime investigation centre registered a case and arrested the accused on April 12. It was reportedly leaked online on April 10, triggering a wave of outrage across the film fraternity.

Also read: Jana Nayagan leak: ‘Reports of CBFC involvement baseless’; Annamalai slams TVK

The film, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, was widely touted as Vijay’s final cinematic outing before he entered full-time politics.

Individuals booked

An official said the individuals have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, the Copyright Act, and the Cinematograph Act.

"The case is under investigation, and it is not possible to disclose the names of those arrested at this stage," an officer told PTI.

According to a press release issued by the cybercrime wing headquarters, multiple special teams were constituted to carry out digital forensic analysis and trace the distribution chain. The investigation led to the identification of six individuals allegedly involved in uploading and disseminating pirated copies via cloud storage platforms and sharing drive links.

"Digital evidence has been seized from the accused. They have been produced in the court and remanded to judicial custody," the statement said.

300 links blocked

As part of a broader crackdown, the wing has initiated blocking requests for more than 300 infringing links.Dedicated teams are monitoring social media platforms, websites, and file-sharing services to curb further circulation.

Police advisory

The police also issued a strong advisory, warning that downloading, streaming, or sharing pirated copies of 'Jana Nayagan' or any copyrighted content constitutes a cognisable offence.

Also read: 'Jana Nayagan' leak: Top Tamil actors demand strict anti-piracy measures

"Strict action will be taken against individuals who knowingly circulate or promote access to pirated content," the statement added.

Citizens have been urged to report suspicious links via the national cybercrime reporting portal (http://www.cybercrime.gov.in) or by calling the helpline 1930.

Further investigation is underway, police said.