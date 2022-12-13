Lionel Messi breaks another World Cup record in semis against Croatia

In the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Messi scored from the penalty spot in the 34th minute to become Argentina's all-time World Cup leading goalscorer.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi claimed another World Cup record when he scored a goal against Croatia in the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday (December 14).

Messi has now scored 11 World Cup goals in 25 matches and he surpassed Gabriel Batistuta who had 10 goals from 12 games.

During the match, Messi, with his 25th appearance, also equalled the World Cup record for most matches, previously held by Germany’s Lothar Matthaus.

Messi is playing in his fifth World Cup and had drawn level with Batistuta in the quarterfinal win over the Netherlands.

In the current FIFA World Cup, Messi has scored five goals and is the joint leader with France's Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot standings.