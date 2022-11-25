FIFA World Cup 2022: Top goalscorers for Golden Boot Award; Valencia tops

The Golden Boot award is presented to the player who scores the most goals at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The Golden Boot award is presented to the player who scores the most goals at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. If there are more players with the same number of goals, the tie is broken by assists. If the assists too are equal, the tie is broken by the lowest number of minutes played.

Here is the list of top goalscorers in the FIFA World Cup 2022 (As of November 25)

Enner Valencia (Ecuador) 3 goals

Bukayo Saka (England) 2

Ferran Torres (Spain) 2

Mehdi Taremi (Iran) 2

Olivier Giroud (France) 2

Richarlison (Brazil) 2

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) 2