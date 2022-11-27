FIFA World Cup: Iran coach Queiroz hits back at Klinsmann

'No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran Culture, Iran National Team and my Players are a disgrace to Football,' Queiroz said.

Iran’s coach Carlos Queiroz has hit back at former German footballer Jurgen Klinsmann for his “outrageous” comments against his team during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Queiroz has demanded Klinsmann’s resignation from the FIFA Technical Study Group saying his remarks were a “disgrace to football”.

Analysing Iran’s 2-0 win over Wales at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Klinsmann, on the BBC panel, accused Iran and Queiroz of systematic gamesmanship and said it was their “culture”.

“That’s their culture and that’s their way of doing it and that’s why Carlos Queiroz, he fits really well in the Iranian national team,” Klinsmann, who won the 1990 World Cup with West Germany, said.

“This is not by coincidence, this is all purposely. This is just part of their culture, that’s how they play it and they work the referee … constantly in their ears, they’re constantly in your face on the field.

“This is their culture and they kind of make you lose your focus and make you lose your concentration and what’s really important to you,” he added.

Responding to Klinsmann’s accusations, Queiroz took to social media and said “nobody can hurt our integrity”.

“You took the initiative to call me Carlos, so I believe it is proper to call you Jurgen. Right? Even not knowing me personally, you question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority. No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran Culture, Iran National Team and my Players are a disgrace to Football,” Queiroz said.

(…) pic.twitter.com/JAq0l7Yp6n — Carlos Queiroz (@Carlos_Queiroz) November 26, 2022

“Nobody can hurt our integrity if it is not at our level, of course. Even saying so, we would like to invite you as our guest, to come to our National Team Camp, socialize with Iran players and learn from them about the Country, the people of Iran, the poets and art, the algebra, all the millennial Persian culture,” he added.

Further, he said, “And also listen to our players how much they love and respect Football. As American/German, we understand your no support. No problem. And despite your outrageous remarks on BBC trying to undermine our efforts, sacrifices and skills, we promise you that we will not produce any judgments regarding your culture, roots, and background and that you will always be welcome to our Family.

“At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of FIFA regarding your position as a member of the Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp.”

Iran plays US on Tuesday in its final Group B match. Iran lost its opening game to England 2-6.