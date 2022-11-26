FIFA World Cup: France becomes first team to reach Round of 16

At the 974 Stadium, Kylian Mbappe scored twice to give France a victory. All three goals in the match came in the second half.

Defending champion France on Saturday (November 26) became the first team to qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

France defeated Denmark 2-1 in a Group D match. This was the second straight win for Les Bleus.

Earlier, France had beaten Australia 4-1.

At the 974 Stadium, Kylian Mbappe scored twice (61st minute and 86th) to give France a victory. All three goals in the match came in the second half. Andreas Christensen scored for Denmark in the 68th minute.

Mbappe has now scored three goals in two matches. He is the joint top goalscorer in the tournament in Qatar with Ecuador’s Enner Valencia.

