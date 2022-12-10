Morocco becomes 1st African nation to reach World Cup semis; Portugal out

Youssef En-Nesyri was the Moroccan hero as his goal in the 42nd minute was enough to give his team a ticket to the semi-finals.

Morocco stunned Portugal 1-0 to reach the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals in Qatar on Saturday (December 10).

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals schedule, match times in IST

With this historic quarterfinal victory at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Morocco, which is ranked 22 in the world, became the first African nation to qualify for the World Cup last-four stage.

Also read: Full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

Previously, Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) were the African teams that had reached the quarterfinals but not beyond that phase.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo in tears as Portugal exits

Youssef En-Nesyri was the Moroccan hero as his goal in the 42nd minute was enough to give his team a win.

Morocco was reduced to 10 men when Walid Cheddira was shown the red card, after picking up a second yellow in stoppage time (90+3).

Portugal’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo was again on the bench at the start but was brought on as a substitute in the 51st minute.

In the semi-finals on December 15 (India time 12:30 AM), Morocco will play either England or France.