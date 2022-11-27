Another World Cup shock as Morocco stuns Belgium 2-0

This was only the third success for Morocco in World Cup history and the first since 1998.

Two second-half goals helped Morocco stun Belgium 2-0 in a Group F match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Doha on Sunday night (November 27).

Substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri (73rd minute) and Zakaria Aboukhlal (90+2) were the goalscorers as Morocco (ranked 22 in the world) registered a historic win against the world’s number two team and the semi-finalist from the 2018 edition in Russia.

Belgium had entered the game at Al Thumama Stadium in Al Wakrah with seven World Cup group-stage wins in a row but that run was halted on Sunday.

With this victory, Morocco is on top of the Group F table with four points from two games while Belgium is placed second (3 points from 2 matches).

If Belgium had beaten Morocco, it would have become the second team after France to reach the knockouts (Round of 16).

Belgium will next play Croatia in its final group match, while Morocco meets Canada.

