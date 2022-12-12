After Ronaldo’s tearful WC exit, Kohli posts ‘greatest of all time’ tribute

“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world," Kohli said.

After Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo made a tearful exit from the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli paid rich tributes to the football great in an emotional post on social media on Monday (December 12).

Portugal was stunned 1-0 by Morocco in the quarter-final of the World Cup on Saturday (December 10).

The 37-year-old Ronaldo, for the second successive game, started on the bench and came on to play as a substitute in the second half.

On Sunday, Ronaldo hinted at international retirement after a post on Instagram.

Ronaldo’s emotional post

“Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country’s name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream,” he wrote.

“I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances, I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream. Sadly, yesterday the dream ended It’s not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.

“Not much more to say for now. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was nice while it lasted… Now, it’s hoping that the weather will be a good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions,” he added.

What Kohli said

Now, Kohli in his tribute to Ronaldo, has said, “You are for me the greatest of all time.”

“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god.

“A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time,” Kohli wrote tagging Ronaldo with emojis of a goat and a crown along with a picture of the footballer.

In 2019, Kohli was asked to pick who is the best footballer between Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi. The star batter said Ronaldo is the “most complete player”.

“Tough question. But I would say Cristiano is the most complete player that I have seen. Whether it’s the left foot, right foot, speed or dribbling skills, he’s amazing. I have not seen a better goal scorer. (Ronaldo) The Phenomenon, on the other hand, was something else. He revolutionised the sport and everyone followed him. His place is special, but if I had to take only one in my team who will give energy and intensity, it’s Cristiano,” Kohli said.

“It’s a personal preference. Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Ronaldo’s drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don’t think anyone has the will that he has,” he added.

While Ronaldo and another star player – Neymar have exited from the World Cup in Qatar, Messi and Argentina are now in the semi-finals.

Argentina faces Croatia on Wednesday while France tackles first-time semi-finalist Morocco on Thursday. The FIFA World Cup 2022 ends Sunday (December 18).