Bihar Class 10 result 2023 out: Check BSEB matric result

The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar Class 10 Result 2023 in a press conference. Students who took the Class 10 examination can access their BSEB Matric Result via the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.
Here are the steps to check the Class 10 Results 2023 on the official website:
- Go to the BSEB official website at results.biharboardonline.com.
- On the home page, click on the Bihar Class 10 Result 2023 link.
- Enter your login details and click on submit.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Check your result and download the page.
- Take a printout for future reference.
Additional information:
- BSEB held the Class 10 board exams from February 14 to February 22, 2023.
- Nearly 17 lakh candidates registered for the examination.
- The evaluation process began on March 1 and ended on March 12, 2023.
- For more details, visit the official BSEB website.