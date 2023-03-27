Registration for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admissions starts today: Here’s how to apply

Registration for admission to Class 1 of Kendriya Vidyalayas will begin at 10 am on Monday (March 27).

The application window will close on April 17, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said in a new notification announcing the admission schedule for academic session 2023-24.

As per the admission schedule, KVS is expected to declare the first provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates on April 20, the second list on the last week of April (provided seats are vacant) and the third list on the first week of May (provided seats are vacant).

The authority is expected to publish declaration of provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the left over reserved seats blocked) on April 21.

While KVS offers admission for Classes 1 to 12, those applying for Class 1 are expected to register through the online mode. Admissions for Classes 2 to 12 (except Class 11), however, are conducted in offline mode.

The admission procedure for Classes 1 to 8 do not require any entrance test.

The Class 1 admissions are based on an online lottery system and priority category system, while that for Classes 2 to 8 are based on priority category and offline lottery system.

There is no fee for the KVS online admission form.

Parents and students can check more details about the admission process from the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.