‘Working with him was pure joy’: SS Rajamouli after ‘RRR’ actor Ray Stevenson’s death

Celebrated director SS Rajamouli on Tuesday (May 23) said he was shocked to hear about the death of Irish actor Ray Stevenson, who had played the role of a villainous British governor in the award-winning ‘RRR’. He described him as someone who brought ‘infectious’ energy to the films sets.

Stevenson died in Italy on Sunday, four days before his 59th birthday, his publicist confirmed with entertainment website Variety. No cause of death was available.

In a Twitter post, Rajamouli said he was shocked to know about the Irish actor’s death.

“… Just can’t believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace,” the filmmaker captioned a throwback picture with Stevenson from ‘RRR’ sets.

Shocking… Just can’t believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HytFxHLyZD — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 23, 2023

‘RRR’ stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan also paid condolences to Stevenson on Twitter.

“Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time,” tweeted Jr NTR.

Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson’s passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 23, 2023

“Shocking and deeply saddened with news of Ray Stevenson passing away. Rest In Peace Dear Scott, youll be remembered forever,” Ram Charan wrote.

The official Twitter page of ‘RRR’ shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the late actor filming a crucial action scene in the movie.

What shocking news for all of us on the team! 💔 Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. pic.twitter.com/YRlB6iYLFi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 22, 2023

“He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon,” the tweet read.

‘Thor’ and ‘Vikings’ fame

In his career spanning 25 years, Stevenson also played Volstagg, an Asgardian warrior in the ‘Thor’ films, a member of the 13th Legion in the BBC/HBO drama series ‘Rome’, and Blackbeard in the pirate adventure series ‘Black Sails’.

Filmmaker James Gunn said while he didn’t work extensively with Stevenson, he has fond memories of collaborating with the actor, while shooting post-credits scenes of ‘Thor: The Dark World’ (2013).

“Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of ‘Thor 2’ & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today,” Gunn said in a tweet.

The official Twitter page of Marvel Studios, home to ‘Thor’ film franchise, said the actor will be missed.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ray Stevenson, who brought humor and wit to the character of Volstagg. He was a wonderful actor who will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” the studio said.

Stevenson also did voice work in ‘Star Wars Rebels’ and ‘The Clone Wars’ as Gar Saxon.

“We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our dear friend Ray Stevenson,” read a post on the official Twitter page of ‘Star Wars’.

Bear McCreary, best known for scoring the music of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power’, said it was his honour to create a theme for Stevenson’s character Blackbeard on ‘Black Sails’.

“I’m shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Ray Stevenson. I was honored to write him a theme for his mesmerisingly unforgettable Blackbeard on #BlackSails. What a talent! #RIP,” the composer tweeted.

Stevenson has a role in the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ live-action series ‘Ahsoka’, in which he plays a villain, Baylan Skoll. The eight-episode season is expected on Disney+ in August.

The actor has three sons with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia, who he met while working on ‘Rome’.

(With agency inputs)