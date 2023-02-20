Will never retire from acting; if fired, will come back hotter: SRK tells fan

During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, actor tells fans about 'Pathaan', his future projects, and more

At 57, and basking in a smashing hit like Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is in no mood to slow down. He said on Monday (February 20) that he would “never retire from acting”. During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, the superstar said he would bounce back “hotter” even if he was fired.

“I will never retire from acting. I will have to be fired. And maybe even then I will come back hotter,” he replied to a fan who wondered who would succeed him as the biggest superstar of Bollywood.

I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!! https://t.co/YHSQZ3ndub — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

However, the popular actor said he gets “awkward” seeing himself on screen.

“Evolved as an actor”

Khan also said that he has evolved as an actor with time. “Now I like to play what I think people would like me to play. I have evolved as an actor I think. My personal likes are diminishing,” he said in reply to a query about his favourite genre.

Pathaan, which released last month, marked the superstar’s first outing in four years in a lead role. The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Siddharth Anand, is inching closer to the Rs 1000-crore mark at the global box office.

When a fan quizzed him about his routine during his break from the movies, Shah Rukh said: “I just sat at home and watched all the films that I could to become an audience again and not be a movie maker.”

Now I like to play what I think people would like me to play…I have evolved as an actor I think. My personal likes are diminishing. https://t.co/7cT5BqwAbO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

A fan from France asked him about his reaction to bringing people of all colours from across the world together through his movies. The superstar said a good film is just a reason to show unity. “All people are actually united… a good film just gives them a reason to show the unity in happiness,” he wrote.

“Body shots most difficult”

Pathaan, also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, features high-octane action sequences. But for Shah Rukh, the most difficult part of the filming was giving “body shots”. The actor tweeted that he was “very shy and very cold”.

This year, the actor will also be seen in Atlee-directed Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Shah Rukh said he hasn’t locked any projects after these two. “I haven’t really started listening to scripts yet. Want to sit back and enjoy the release of these two films and then decide,” he said in reply to another query.

The body shots….I was very shy and very cold!! https://t.co/wlWYdsYvMK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Shah Rukh advised his fans not to pay attention to gossip about his future films and wait for him to make the official announcement. “Not just about #Pathaan 2 but every work of mine I will announce and say it to you guys personally. Please wait for me to tell you the truth, not listen to stupid gossip!” the actor wrote.

(With agency inputs)