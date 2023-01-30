SRK greets fans from Mannat balcony as ‘Pathaan’ party continues

'Pathaan', which is Shah Rukh’s first big-screen release as a lead in over four years, continued its record-breaking run at the box office as it collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days

Bollywood’s Badshah —or should we now say Pathaan — greeted hundreds of admirers outside his Bandra home on Sunday night as his new release keeps breaking records since its release last week.

“Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved,” the megastar tweeted early on Monday, beginning with a popular dialogue from Pathaan. In the tweet, the 57-year-old actor shared a video of the crowded street with a bus and a few cars stuck amid the sea of fans.

Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved. pic.twitter.com/ivfpK07Vus — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 29, 2023

In the video, screaming fans can be seen waving, clicking pictures, and recording videos with their smartphones, as the actor, dressed in all-black and a sporting bandana, appears on the balcony of his sea-facing bungalow Mannat, a landmark of Mumbai.

YRF event to celebrate film’s success

Shah Rukh waved, blew kisses, greeted fans with a namaste and a salaam. He also spread his arms in his signature pose and performed the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the title song of his recent release, in front of cheering fans.

Later, the actor also requested fans to not climb on the bus. Pathaan, which is Shah Rukh’s first big-screen release as a lead in over four years, continued its record-breaking run at the box office as it collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to thwart the diabolical plans of the terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham), from launching an attack on India. Also starring Deepika Padukone, Pathaan released on January 25.

YRF has also organised an event on Monday to celebrate the success of Pathaan, which will be attended by the star cast and Anand.

(With agency inputs)