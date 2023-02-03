SRK thanks Paulo Coelho for ‘legend’ compliment: “You are too kind, my friend”

Renowned author Paulo Coelho referred to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as a 'legend' in the entertainment world, to which the actor expressed his gratitude in response

You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you https://t.co/7jLTJ4I8ec — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 3, 2023

In his post on Thursday, Coelho had recommended his followers to watch Shah Rukh’s 2010 drama film My Name is Khan.

King. Legend . Friend. But above all

GREAT ACTOR

( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”) https://t.co/fka54F1ycc — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 2, 2023

“My Name is Khan” featured Shah Rukh in the role of an autistic man who embarks on a journey to meet the US president after facing a hate crime.

Coelho and Shah Rukh have often interacted on social media.

Shah Rukh’s “Pathaan”, directed by Siddharth Anand, has earned Rs 696 crore gross worldwide in nine days.

(With agency inputs)