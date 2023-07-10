Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh’s ‘bald look’ in high-octane action thriller makes fans tizzy

Shah Rukh Khan shared a prevue of 'Jawan' on Twitter and his tweet immediately went viral. His bald look in the film is also generating a lot of interest on social media

Earlier this year, he was Pathaan. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is promising that he will be back soon on the big screen, with yet another ‘high-octane action thriller’ in 2023 with ‘Jawan’.

On Monday (July 10), the actor shared a prevue of the film on Twitter and his tweet immediately went viral.

The prevue, as the makers dubbed the 2.12 minute long clip, showcases Shah Rukh engaging in several death-defying stunts amid a lot of drama and songs. And he’s seen mouthing dialogues in his quintessential style and in the end appears in a bald look, which is getting a lot of reactions on Twitter.

“Tell me a single hero who looked this hot in bald look. Nobody comes close to SRK,” tweeted one user. Another fan thought King Khan was “rocking a bald look too”. SRK dancing with that bald look gives psychopath vibes,” wrote one user.

High-octane action thriller

Directed by Atlee of ‘masala’ films like ‘Theri’ and ‘Mersal’ fame, the upcoming pan-India movie also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

‘Jawan’ is billed as ‘a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society’, the makers said in the accompanying press release.

“Who am I, who am I not? I don’t know. A promise to a mother or a purpose unfinished. Ask yourself if I am good, bad, a virtue or a curse? Because, for better or worse, I am also you. Ready? “You must have heard the name. This is just the beginning… When I become the villain, no hero stands a chance against me,” Shah Rukh’s character says in the clip.

நான் யாரு? தெரிஞ்சுக்க தயாரா?

Naan Yaaru? Therinjika thayaraa?

#JawanPrevue Out Now!

#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.https://t.co/m6mgmMRpJw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 10, 2023

In the video, the actor is seen sporting four looks – his face almost covered with bandages, a clean shave, his face half-covered with a grey mask and lo behold, a bald look.

‘Jawan’ also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

In the clip, Nayanthara is seen arriving in style in her police jeep, whereas Vijay can be seen taking his best aim at a punching bag. The viewers see Deepika, clad in a red sari, wrestle it out with her opponent in rain and mud as she pins him down.

According to the video, Shah Rukh’s character is aided by an army of women in his mission. “Good to go, Girls?” he asks, to which they respond in unison: “Ready, Chief!” Set to The King Khan rap, a foot-tapping song by Raja Kumari, the ‘Jawan’ footage ends with the star dancing to the classic Hemant Kumar song ‘Beqaraar Karke Humein’ from ‘Bees Saal Baad’ in a Metro train coach. In the Tamil version it is yesteryear song, ‘Paatu paada va’.

‘Jawan’ is slated to be released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film was earlier scheduled to premiere on June 2.

