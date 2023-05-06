Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ release postponed to September 7

Putting an end to speculation of delay, Shah Rukh Khan has on Saturday (May 6) shared the new release date of his upcoming film, 'Jawan', directed by Atlee

Putting an end to speculation over the release date of his much-awaited upcoming film ‘Jawan’, an action entertainer, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has on Saturday (May 6) shared the new release date of the movie. This will be his second film to release this year after the runaway success of his spy thriller, ‘Pathaan’.

Written and directed by Tamil director Atlee Kumar, ‘Jawan’ was expected to release on June 2 but has now been pushed to a later date. Last year, a short teaser of the film showing a heavily bandaged, bloodied Shah Rukh sneering at the camera, was shared and the release date had been announced. However, according to sources, the film has been pushed by another three months to September 7.

Shah Rukh shared a new teaser of ‘Jawan’ on Twitter to announce the new release date of the film. He captioned it, “#Jawan #7thSeptember2023 (sic).”

The superstar also shared a new poster of the film.

The film, marks Shah Rukh’s maiden project with filmmaker Atlee, known for directing blockbuster Tamil movies ‘Raja Rani’, ‘Mersal’ and ‘Bigil’. ‘Jawan’. A pan India release, ‘Jawan’ promises to be a spectacular event film with top-class action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

‘Jawan’ also has south stars, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, along with Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone has already shot a cameo for the film. According to sources, the film has been delayed because makers have to still to work on the VFX in the film, which is loaded with high-octane action sequences.

‘Jawan’ has been shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. The film is produced by Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment and will release in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Shah Rukh’s first outing this year was received extremely well by audiences and his film reportedly crossed the $1,000 crore mark. He has another release this year besides ‘Jawan’, which is Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’.