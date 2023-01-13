Vijay Sethupathi on Farzi, acting in Hindi films, and co-starring SRK, Katrina, Shahid

"When I get a Hindi project, I have to tell (people) that I'm working with Shahid or that I'm the villain for Shah Rukh sir, or working with Katrina, then only I'm taken seriously," Sethupathi said at the trailer launch of his maiden web series "Farzi" in Mumbai

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi believes the only way he is taken seriously as an artist working in a Hindi project is by introducing himself as a co-star of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Shahid Kapoor.

Twelve years after making his acting debut in Tamil cinema and establishing himself as one of its leading stars, Sethupathi, who has done over 55 films, is working on three Hindi projects – series “Farzi” with Kapoor, feature film “Jawan” pitted opposite King Khan and Sriram Raghavan’s “Merry Christmas” opposite Kaif.

“When I get a Hindi project, I have to tell (people) that I’m working with Shahid or that I’m the villain for Shah Rukh sir, or working with Katrina, then only I’m taken seriously,” Sethupathi said at the trailer launch of his maiden web series “Farzi” in Mumbai. This series is meant to “reflect the thought flow of middle-class people”.

Advertisement

The 44-year-old national award winner, known for his performances in movies “Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum”, “Iraivi”, “Vikram Vedha”, “96”, “Super Deluxe” and “Master”, said he won’t label “Farzi” as his debut series as he puts in the same effort in every project.

“I don’t see it as a debut. I did my first film in 2010, its been 12 years since I debuted as a hero. I’ve done about 55 films. (Every time I do a film) I am like a kid. For me short form or long form, every scene is a film. We’re putting the same kind of effort in each and every shot to make the audience interested,” he said.

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the eight-episode show is billed as a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller, revolving around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich.

Sethupathi, who essays the role of the cop in the series, said it was “The Family Man” star Manoj Bajpayee who introduced him to the celebrated directors, Raj & DK.

“I like the gentleman that is Manoj Bajpayee. He wanted to meet me… I met him and he was the same person I saw in “Satya”. Then I met Raj & DK, they were there too. I didn’t know there would be something work related for me that too in Hindi. They were there, Shahid was there too and Farzi was offered to me,” he said.

On learning Hindi

The actor added that even though he had learned Hindi while working as an accountant in Dubai he was a bit skeptical about acting in the language. “I learnt Hindi when I was in Dubai for three years, where I did an accountant’s job, but it was so many years I had not practised, so I was worried about my language.” But Raj and DK made him comfortable and gave him artistic freedom, he said.

Produced by D2R Films, Farzi will stream in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Prime Video from February 10.