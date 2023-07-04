Shah Rukh Khan back in Mumbai after accident and nose surgery: Reports

Wishes have been pouring in for his quick recovery

Shah Rukh Khan, who met with an accident while shooting for his film ‘Jawan’ in Los Angeles, undewent a minor nose surgery there. He has since returned to India and is currently recovering at his home Mannat, in Mumbai, said media reports.

SRK’s fans are rallying behind him, and wishes are pouring in for his speedy recovery.

The Bollywood superstar met with an accident while on the sets of director Atlee’s pan-India film ‘Jawan’, which also southern stars stars Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi. He was given immediate medical attention and underwent a surgery.

After evaluation by doctors, SRK’s team was reassured that there was no cause for concern. However, a minor surgery was recommended to halt the bleeding, according to reports.

Shah Rukh recently made a highly anticipated comeback with the action-thriller film Pathaan after a four-year break. It released in January this year.

His upcoming project, the action-thriller ‘Jawan’, is set to hit theaters on September 7. SRK is also set to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ alongside Taapsee Pannu, but the official release date is yet to be announced.