Shah Rukh Khan undergoes minor surgery after an accident on set in LA

Shah Rukh Khan was in the United States for a shoot and is now back home, recuperating, after undergoing a minor surgery there

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan met with an accident on the set of a shooting in Los Angeles, which left him with a bleeding nose. He was rushed to a hospital immediately where he underwent a minor surgery.

According to media reports, King Khan was in Los Angeles for a shoot when he met with an accident on the sets of a film project. His nose began to bleed after the accident and he was rushed to a hospital and his team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry. The doctors said that he would need a minor surgery to stop the bleeding.

Khan, who was reportedly spotted with a bandage on his nose, is back in India and is recovering at his home in Mumbai.

However, this is not the first time that the Bollywood Badshah met with an accident. The megastar has, in fact, suffered a lot of injuries while shooting and has undergone surgery several times during his 30-year-long career in Hindi cinema. For instance, he suffered a knee injury during the filming of Raes in 2017 and earlier, he had to undergo a shoulder surgery when he got hurt on the sets of Chennai Express in 2013. He was also injured on the set of Farah Khan’s Happy New Year.

His next flick Jawan is due for release in September. The action film, directed by south director Atlee, has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, apart from King Khan. The film has been produced by Khan’ production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The trailer is all set to be unveiled during the screening of Tom Cruise’s Dead Redemption, the next in the Mission Impossible series to be released on July 12.

His fans are expecting Jawan to be a blockbuster like his earlier action flick Pathan, which grossed ₹1,000 crore in box-office collections worldwide.