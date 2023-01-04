On completing 13 years on Twitter, SRK has this to say about the experience

On the occasion of completing 13 years on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan penned a note on the app commenting on how the experience has been “fun” mixed with also some "unsolicited advice", some “unsavoury behaviour” and wished everyone “to make a good life in the real world”

On the occasion of completing 13 years on Twitter, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a note on the social media app commenting on how the experience has been “fun” mixed with also some “unsolicited advice”, some “unsavoury behaviour” and wished everyone “to make a good life in the real world”.

On Wednesday (January 4), Shah Rukh, who has been facing the ire of right-wing groups for one reason or the other in the recent past, took to the micro-blogging app to share his thoughts on completing 13 years.

He tweeted saying that he realised it’s been 13yrs on Twitter. “It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan”

Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

The actor, who is waiting for the release of his latest film, Pathaan, later this month, was flooded with replies from his fans. They gushed over him. One Twitter user said that she was on the app only for him. “thank you for staying despite all the rubbish… it’s amazing that you still make the effort to engage with us and share yourself with us. I hope the love is louder than the negativity. Hugs.

You’re the only reason I am on this app Shah… thank you for staying despite all the rubbish… it’s amazing that you still make the effort to engage with us and share yourself with us. I hope the love is louder than the negativity. Hugs ♾♥️ pic.twitter.com/ysNnxrymT7 — Samina ✨ Fan Account (@SRKsSamina_) January 4, 2023

Some were also waiting to see the Pathaan trailer on January 10. The users also thanked him for the positivity and the smiles and said ‘Hindustan dekhenge Pathaan khan sahib’. “Thank u always for taking a minute of ur life to thank us and appreciate all the love that u already deserve, ur tweet means so much,” wrote a fan.

Shah Rukh’s Pathaan has got into a controversy as besides calls for boycott of the film after a song Besharam Rang was released in December, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directed the producers of the film to implement “changes” in the movie, including its songs, in accordance with board guidelines.

Chairperson Prasoon Joshi had told PTI that the film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines and the committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.

Objections have been raised against the orange/saffron coloured bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the song, Besharam Rang. The right wing groups said that the song hurts Hindu religious sentiments.

Pathaan releases on January 10 and a lot is riding on the film for the Badshah of Bollywood.

