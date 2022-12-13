Saffron bikini controversy over ‘Pathaan’ movie song ‘Besharam Rang’

#Boycott Pathaan is trending on twitter as the film's song 'Besharam Rang' has been slammed on social media for being vulgar, obscene and even anti-Hindu because Deepika is seen wearing a saffron coloured bikini

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song Besharam Rang in upcoming Bollywood film, Pathaan, which released yesterday (December 12) and got 2 million views in just two hours, has waded into a controversy. As netizens slammed the song for being vulgar and obscene, and against Hindus because Deepika is wearing a saffron bikini and sarong while singing a song called Besharam Rang (unashamed colour), hate is also being spewed against entire Bollywood. And, #Boycott Pathaan is trending on Twitter.

The song is set against a scenic Mediterranean seaside location with leggy beauty, Deepika Padukone, clad in golden and yellow monokinis making some scintillating, sexy moves, while SRK flaunts his chiselled bod as he watches her dance. While many praised the choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant and the sizzling chemistry between the two actors, some netizens hit out at the movie and at Bollywood.

Firstly, they are upset over the sexy, “semi-naked” girls frolicking on the beach, calling it vulgar and offensive. Calling it ‘BollywoodkiGandagi’. one user said this reflects Bollywood’s thinking towards women, in which women are only shown as a sexual object.

#BesharamRang a song from Pathaan movie is a perfect example of #BollywoodKiGandagi. #BoycottPathaan is the need of the hour. pic.twitter.com/PFcIFRyDOB — Aditya #EqualRights4Hindus (@centristop) December 12, 2022

A few other fans found the song ‘obscene in nature’ and pointed out that TV actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed is facing a police complaint for the same reason. A person has filed a police complaint against Javed for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media.

#BoycottbollywoodCompletely Deepika has done over 30 movies. If she still need to do this 👇 to sell their movie, it speaks a lot about the absolute state of B’wood and sheer garbage they produce. Pathetic#BoycottPathan#BollywoodKiGandagi#BoycottPathanMovie pic.twitter.com/2YyLd8cZUC — Arsi Phaneendra (@ArshiPhani) December 13, 2022

Also, the anti-Bollywood brigade is angry that Deepika is wearing a saffron coloured bikini and sarong even as she gets into a hot clinch with SRK. This is somehow mysteriously being construed as an attack on the saffron colour and an attack on Hindu gods! “Underwood has been mocking Hindu gods and Hindu followers for decades,” says one user.

“Saffron color is a symbol of renunciation, sacrifice, knowledge, purity and service. Karachi Bollywood turns saffron into a symbol of shamelessness by insulting it,” said another user.

Saffron color is a symbol of renunciation, sacrifice, knowledge, purity and service.

Karachi Bollywood turns saffron into a symbol of shamelessness by insulting it#BoycottPathaan pic.twitter.com/soWCv98xfQ — Kanti varma Don’t DM (@KaantiD) December 13, 2022

A user on Twitter shared a snip from the song and highlighted that Deepika Padukone is wearing a saffron colour bikini and objected to her calling it an “unashamed” colour. There is also a connection made to SRK wearing a green coloured shirt in the song! “A Green #Pathaan molesting Saffron wearing kafir lady. Ultimate wet dream of a Zeehad1s #BoycottPathaan, said another user.

Also, when she acknowledges him in the song for the first time, he does an adaab, which is also seen as the song being fully ‘Islamized’. While one humourously said he was promoting his Vimal elaichi ad in this number.

Meanings are being read and hashtag #Boycott Pathaan has gained momentum on Twitter.

One twitter user defending the so called “vulgarity” in Besharam Rang, said that south films too had sexy item songs like ‘O Antava‘ in Telugu superhit Pushpa.

Sahi kaha buri tarah se pathaan me vulgarity dikhaayi hai dekho pic.twitter.com/fo1yXnfDmY — Ayushmann khurana (Perody) (@girishkumar402) December 13, 2022

“We allow it in south Indian movies, even kantara had some in appropriate jokes or for pushpa had an item song for that matter. What do you think ometimes, this gems of bollywood exaggerates the things. Not only kantara, but no one will wear saree all the time and act in the films. It’s 21st century. We need to accept some Western things,” said one user.

Even as Bollywood is going through a troubled time with most of its films flopping in 2022, the filmmakers are looking towards a more fruitful 2023. SRK’s Pathaan is supposed to set off the year to a good start. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra with screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and the story credited to Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to release theatrically on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.