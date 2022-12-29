CBFC chief asks ‘Pathaan’ makers to make ‘changes’ in movie and songs

The CBFC has asked production banner Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the spy action thriller, 'Pathaan', in line with the board guidelines, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said in a statement. He did not detail the changes suggested to the makers

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the makers of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan to implement “changes” in the movie, including its songs and submit a revised version for certification, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said on Thursday (December 29).

The CBFC has asked production banner Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the spy action thriller in line with the board guidelines, Joshi said in a statement. He did not detail the changes suggested to the makers.

Pathaan found itself in the centre of a major controversy when there were calls to ban the film after the release of its song Besharam Rang on December 12. A sequence in the song showing Deepika in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting “Hindu sentiments”.

In a statement, the CBFC said the film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. “The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release, Joshi said in a statement.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled for theatrical release in January 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The aim of the CBFC, Joshi said, was to strike a balance between creativity of the makers and sentiments of the audience and accordingly find a solution. “I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And, we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And, like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it,” said Joshi.

The certificate for a film, according to procedure, is issued after required modifications are carried out and the final material submitted.

After the song landed on December 12, right wing groups started to kick up a ruckus. In a protest at Indore, people set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanded that “corrections” have to be made in the song if the film did not want to be boycotted in their state.

They complained that it was vulgar and obscene and objected to Deepika wearing an orange coloured bikini and sarong in the song Besharam Rang.

The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board also sought a ban on the film for “misrepresenting Islam”. A complaint has also been filed before a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, seeking the registration of an FIR against Shah Rukh, Deepika and others for “hurting religious sentiments” of Hindus in the song.

Last week, the head priest of an Ayodhya temple said he would “burn alive” Khan for disrespecting Hindu religion. Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25.

