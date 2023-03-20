Kollywood buzz: Will Vijay do a cameo in ‘Jawan’? Ajith’s next, and Dhanush’s fee hike and more

Kollywood buzz reports on status of Suriya's 'Vaadi Vaasal', Silambarasan's new warrior role and has south superstar Vijay refused to do a cameo in 'Jawan'?

In this week of the Kollywood round-up, there is news on Vijay’s manager turning producer, Silambarasan’s new warrior role, and Ajith’s soon-to-be-unveiled first look. Also, an update on actor Vijay’s cameo in ‘Jawan’.

Vijay will not do cameo in ‘Jawan’

A section of the media reported that Kollywood’s leading star Vijay would be playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ directed by Atlee. But, sources close to the actor have flatly denied this development, calling it nothing but a ‘baseless rumour’.

Vijay shares a close rapport with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Bigil’ director Atlee. As a matter of fact, Atlee is one of the frontrunners to wield the director’s baton for Vijay’s next, after wrapping up the biggie ‘Leo’.

Suriya’s ‘Vaadi Vaasal’ to commence soon

Suriya’s fans are waiting with bated breath for his next film on the big screen. All eyes are on the Vetrimaran directorial ‘Vaadi Vasal’, in which Suriya will play the lead in the film based on the bull-taming sport, jallikattu.

Sources in the industry told The Federal that work on ‘Vaadi Vasal’ will begin in June or July of this year, after Vetrimaaran wraps up the two parts of ‘Viduthalai’. Veteran producer Thanu is bankrolling ‘Vaadi Vasal’.

Vijay’s manager Jagadish gets into production

It is not enough to bask in the glory of a successful superstar in the film business. Actor Vijay’s manager Jagadish Palaniswamy has taken the plunge to produce movies and is busy with his new ventures. According to sources, the superstar had encouraged Jagadish to become a producer.

Jagadish was the co-producer for Vijay’s previous blockbuster, ‘Master’. Through his new production house ‘The Route’, Jagadish is now producing female-centric films with Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan. While Keerthy’s multi-lingual film is titled ‘Revolver Rita’, Kalyani’s Malayalam film is titled ‘Sesham Mike-il Fathima’.

Interestingly, Jagadish is also co-producing Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Leo’, set to be a blockbuster even before the shooting is to be completed, with Lalit Kumar’s 7 Screen Studio.

Silambarasan TR to play a warrior in his next?

Silambarasan TR is back in Chennai after one month of rigorous training under professional swordfighters in Thailand. The actor is all set to play a warrior in this film with Desingh Periyasamy. Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International is bankrolling this film. Meanwhile, Silambarasan TR’s Pathu Thala is all set to hit the screens on March 30.

Vikram pins his hopes on Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’

Chiyaan Vikram’s last solo theatrical release ‘Cobra’ bit the dust at the box office, although the multi-starrer ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, in which he plays a role, was a blockbuster. Vikram is currently busy with a period action drama ‘Thangalaan’ with director Pa Ranjith.

Kollywood sources told The Federal that Vikram is super confident about the film. He feels ‘Thangalaan’ under Ranjith’s craftsmanship has the potential to draw audiences and will be a box-office hit. The film is being produced by Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green.

Dhanush to hike his remuneration after Vaathi/Sir’s blockbuster

Dhanush is on cloud nine after his ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ and ‘Vaathi/Sir amassed more than ₹100 crore globally. While ‘Vaathi’ was just a decent hit in Tamil, the Telugu version of ‘Sir’ clicked in a big way and has turned out to be a massive blockbuster.

Now, Dhanush is said to have hiked his remuneration for upcoming films, except for ‘Captain Miller’, which he had signed earlier. Dhanush’s next after ‘Captain Miller’ will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Sekhar Kammula and the actor will also soon begin his 50th film (he is also planning to direct it) with Sun Pictures.

Ajith’s next to be announced with title and first look

It is not a secret that Ajith’s next biggie with Lyca Productions will be helmed by ‘Thadam’ filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni. But, there is no official statement from the production house as yet. The producers purportedly want the film to be announced with the title and the first look, which will be done after Ajith returns from his Dubai holiday.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next with Venkat Prabhu

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Maaveeran’. The actor’s next will be a film directed by Venkat Prabhu. Leading production house AGS Entertainment has agreed to produce the film and an official announcement on this biggie is to be announced soon.

Vijay Sethupathi and Mysskin to team up

Vijay Sethupathi’s latest solo-hero film ‘DSP’ bombed badly at the box-office. The actor has now become extremely cautious and is not about to sign films in a hurry. Industry insiders said that Sethupathi’s next film, which is produced by Thanu’s V Creations, is with Mysskin.