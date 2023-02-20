Dhanush-starrer ‘Vaathi’ rakes in Rs 50 crore worldwide over first weekend

Venky Atluri’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual, a hard-hitting social drama revolving around the role of mafia in education, made Rs 33 crore over its first weekend in India

Vaathi aka Sir, Dhanush’s most recent Tamil-Telugu bilingual, directed by Venky Atluri, is reported to have made Rs 50 crore worldwide since its February 17 release. The film marks the Telugu debut of Dhanush, who has starred in nearly 50 films. While its Tamil version minted Rs 7 crore across India, the Telugu version clocked Rs 5.2 crore, bringing the total to over Rs 12 crore.

The film’s producer, Sacnilk Entertainment, indicates that the film made Rs 33 crore net over its first weekend in India. Also, the worldwide earnings have hit Rs 50.30 crore. Reports suggest that Vaathi made Rs 9.70 crore on its first day of release, and Rs 11 crore on its second.

Likely to surpass Rs 100 mark by third weekend

Although Vaathi didn’t receive favourable reviews, unlike Dhanush’s previous film, Thiruchitrambalam (2022), trade analysts believe that if the public continues to flock to the theatres (thanks to word of mouth), it would finally surpass the Rs 100 crore mark by the third weekend.

The protagonist of Vaathi is Balamurugan, a junior teacher (played by Dhanush), who battles against a mafia that turns education into business. Featuring Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, Vaathi is billed as a hard-hitting social drama that sheds light on the several alarming issues that impact the education sector. The supporting cast includes Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Aadukalam Naren, Tanikella Bharani, Ilavarasu, Narra Srinivas, Hyper Aadhi, Thotapalli Madhu, Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, among others. The technical department of Vaathi involves music director GV Prakash Kumar, cinematographer J Yuvraj, and editor Navin Nooli.

A story told well

“Any story told in an engaging manner will compel everyone to pay attention. I want to prove with Vaathi that education should not be considered a business and that everyone has a right to it,” filmmaker Venky Atluri said in an interview to The Federal.

Further, during promotions, the filmmaker added, he was anticipating the same kind of response for Vaathi as Vijay’s Varisu received in the Telugu-speaking states. Dhanush, on the other hand, awaits the release of Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran of Saani Kaayidham-fame, for which the filming is currently in full swing.

Captain Miller, a period film, stars Shivarajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and John Kokken in pivotal roles. The Federal has learnt that Dhanush’s 50th film would feature Vishnu Vishal and SJ Suryah, besides the actor himself, in important roles.