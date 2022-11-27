Kollywood buzz: Ajith-Siva’s reunion, record-breaking Thalapathy 67 & Indian 2

Actor Ajith's Thunivu is all set to hit the screens for Pongal 2023. Ajith is also in talks with his favorite director Siva for a possible reunion in 2024

Shankar’s Mudhalvan flavor for Ram Charan

The ‘One Day Chief Minister’ idea in ace director Shankar’s Mudhalvan was the talking point for so many media houses and film buffs upon the film’s release. Sources close to the director tell us that he has come up with a similar exciting idea for his upcoming film with Ram Charan.

It’s learnt that the concept for RC15 (Ram Charan’s 15th film) will be highly relevant to the current political scenario in India. The film’s shooting will soon be wrapped up.

Produced by Dil Raju, Kiara Advani plays Ram Charan’s pair in the biggie and Thaman is composing the music.

The film is likely to hit the screens in July 2023.

A Diwali release for Indian 2?

A little Kollywood birdie says Shankar and Kamal Haasan are planning to wrap up their long-pending biggie Indian 2 by March 2023. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies have asked Shankar to speed up work on the film so they can schedule the magnum opus for Diwali 2023.

Ravi Varman cranks the camera for the film and Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music.

Interestingly, if Indian 2 hits the screen for Diwali 2023, Shankar will have two releases in one year! A rare coincidence for a top filmmaker.

Record non-theatrical business for Thalapathy 67

Thanks to the ever-expanding business of actor Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the non-theatrical business for Thalapathy 67 is hitting the roof. OTT giant Netflix has reportedly bought the digital rights (post-theatrical) of the biggie for a whopping 160 crore.

Market leader Sun TV has bought the satellite rights of the film for a record Rs 80 crore.

Altogether, Thalapathy 67 has done around Rs 300 crore of pre-release business. The film will be bankrolled by Lalit Kumar’s 7 Screen Studio.

Silambarasan TR’s special song in Vijay’s Varisu

Silambarasan TR has sung a special peppy song in actor Vijay’s upcoming Pongal biggie Varisu. The Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu actor shares a good rapport with Vijay and Varisu’s composer Thaman. When the team proposed the idea, he immediately liked and agreed to sing the mass track.

The team is planning to promote the song through a special making video. The film’s producer ‘Dil’ Raju is said to have spent a bomb on this particular song.

Siva’s sci-fi Ayalaan to release in March 2023

Earlier this year, Sivakarthikeyan delivered blockbuster Don immediately followed by the lacklustre Diwali performer Prince. Sources say Siva’s long-delayed sci-fi film Ayalaan is likely to release in March 2023. The shoot got over and the post-production work is also nearing the finish line.

Directed by Ravikumar Rajendran, AR Rahman is scoring the music for the film.

AR Murugadoss to direct an animation film

Director AR Murugadoss was supposed to direct a film with Vijay after the box-office debacle Darbar with Rajinikanth. The film’s producers, Sun Pictures, however, did not like Murugadoss’s script, shelved the movie.

Murugadoss is now busy with the script, pre-production work for an animation film bankrolled by Phantom, a leading visual effects company in India. Murugadoss is also in talks with Silambarasan TR for a film but things are yet to be finalized.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer to hit the screens in May 2023

Earlier, Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer was planned for release in April 2023, on the Tamil New Year (April 14). But as the most-anticipated Ponniyin Selvan 2 is scheduled for release on April 28, Jailer is likely to be pushed to May last week. There are also plans to advance the release of Jailer to the first week of May but the team is waiting for director Nelson to wrap up the shoot.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has Priyanka Arul Mohan, Ramya Krishnan, and Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar playing pivotal characters.

Ajith and Siva to reunite

Actor Ajith’s Thunivu is all set to hit screens for Pongal 2023. He will soon commence shooting for Vignesh Shivan’s new film with Lyca Productions. After Vignesh’s film, Ajith is planning to take a long break (six to nine months) for his bike trip covering many countries across the globe.

Ajith is also in talks with his favorite director Siva for a possible reunion in 2024.

Though there is a buzz that Sun Pictures would bankroll Ajith’s film with Siva, we hear that the production house is yet to be confirmed.

What happened to Suriya’s Vanangan with Bala?

Suriya’s Vanangan with director Bala went on floors with great expectations but both the actor and director are not proceeding with the film for reasons best known to them.

Reports from the industry say that Suriya is not happy with the script and suggested a few changes. He has also instructed Bala to wrap the film within the promised schedule.

Bala is currently reworking the script, and will soon re-narrate it for Suriya. Suriya also has a yet-untitled biggie with director Siva and films with Sudha Kongara and TJ Gnanavel.