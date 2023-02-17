Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ to premiere on Prime Video on Feb 22

Vijay said 'Varisu' is an extremely special film for him and despite having a palatial backdrop, in essence it is a deeply emotional and family-oriented film. "We had a phenomenal time making it, and are overwhelmed by the love the film has received thus far...", he added

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest movie, ‘Varisu’, which has become his highest grossing film, will stream on Amazon Prime Video on February 22.

The online release date of the movie was announced by Prime Video and the producers Sri Venkateswara Creations. Meanwhile, according to media reports, ‘Varisu’ has reportedly grossed over ₹310 crores worldwide, and the family drama has surpassed Vijay’s ‘Bigil’ (₹305 crores WW) collections to become the actor’s highest-grossing film.

In a statement, the superstar said that ‘Varisu’ is an extremely special film for him. “Despite having a palatial backdrop, in essence it is a deeply emotional and family-oriented film. We had a phenomenal time making it, and are overwhelmed by the love and response the film has received thus far, from the audience that has watched it in cinemas.”

Director Vamshi Paidipally said ‘Varisu’ is a complete family entertainer that has action, comedy, drama and romance appealing to audiences of every age group. Complementing the engaging storyline, are a star-studded ensemble cast and catchy music that elevate the film further, making it a must-watch.

“Following an extremely successful theatrical run, we are delighted that even more viewers will now be able to enjoy ‘Varisu’, when it premieres on Prime Video from 22 February,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

The Tamil action blockbuster, which was released in theatres last month, also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Kumar, Sarath Kumar, Shaam, Prabhu, and Meka Srikanth.