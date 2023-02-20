Hindi remake of Tamil hit film ‘Love Today’ to release in 2024

Production companies Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment have announced that they are collaborating for the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster movie 'Love Today'. The Hindi film is expected to release in 2024

The Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit film, ‘Love Today’, which centred around young love in the technology age, and clocked in 100 days at the theatres, is in the works.

Production companies Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment have announced that they are collaborating for the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster movie ‘Love Today’. The Hindi film is expected to release in 2024.

This quirky romantic drama, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, centres around a young man (Pradeep) and his lover (Ivana), who are made to exchange their phones for a day by a parent as a test of their love. The consequences and misunderstandings that crop up between the young couple form the rest of the film.

Srishti Behl, CEO, Phantom Studios said, they are delighted to bring ‘Love Today’ to Hindi audiences. “We’re delighted to be partnering with AGS Entertainment to bring ‘Love Today’ to life in Hindi. This entertaining look at love in today’s technology forward world is exactly the kind of authentic and provocative storytelling that Phantom Studios has always stood for.”

Behl said in a statement that as they usher in a new era at Phantom Studios, they will continue to innovate with their stories and storytellers, creating engaging and relevant content for a diverse audience, delivered across platforms.

Meanwhile, Archana Kalpathi, creative producer, AGS Entertainment, said they are excited to venture into the Hindi market with the ‘Love Today’ remake.

“With its reputation of always striving to produce good cinema, joining hands with Phantom Studios was a no-brainer and we look forward to working with them. As a production house, we constantly strive to explore new horizons and offer our audiences the best of entertainment. ‘Love Today’ is a project that is very close to our hearts and we are thrilled to be able to share this story with a larger audience,” she added.

The Tamil movie, which is currently streaming on Netflix, also features veteran actor Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Ravi and Ivana in pivotal roles.i