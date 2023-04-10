Dhanush, Mari Selvaraj to reunite after ‘Karnan’ for new big-budget film

While Dhanush took to his official Twitter page to share the announcement of this yet-to-be-titled 'prestigious project', Mari Selvaraj said he is 'extremely overwhelmed'

After the critical and commercial success of the 2021 Tamil hit movie, ‘Karnan’, actor Dhanush and filmmaker Mari Selvaraj are all set to to team up again for a new film. The film is being billed as one of the “highest-budget movies” in Dhanush’s career.

According to a press release, the new project is produced by ZEE Studios South and Dhanush’s banner Wunderbar Films. The National Award-winning actor took to his official Twitter page to share the announcement of this yet-to-be-titled film.

“A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya @mari_selvaraj @wunderbarfilms @zeestudiossouth,” Dhanush wrote on Sunday night.

Selvaraj said he is “extremely overwhelmed” to announce their second collaboration on the same day as the release of “Karnan”.

“I am exhilarated and filled with gratitude in joining hands with @dhanushkraja sir once again. @zeestudiossouth @wunderbarfilms (sic)” he said.

Akshay Kejriwal, head – South Movies, Zee Studios, said the company is delighted and proud to announce its collaboration on this upcoming project with Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films.

“This film marks the return of the uber successful ‘Karnan’ duo, Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj, and we couldn’t be happier to bring their next project to the audiences.

“Dhanush has consistently enthralled audiences across the globe with his versatility and it is our absolute honour and privilege to present this film helmed by the highly acclaimed master craftsman, Mari Selvaraj. At Zee Studios, our aim is to create content that entertains and inspires people and this film is a positive step in that direction,” Kejriwal said in a statement.

The movie will feature eminent actors from across film industries in India and top-league technicians. Dhanush’s last release was “Vaathi/Sir”, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film which hit screens in February.