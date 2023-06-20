Controversies over dialogues and VFX hit ‘Adipurush’ day four collection

The film’s Monday figures are far lower than what it earned on its opening weekend: Rs 140 crore on day one and Rs 100 crore on day 2 and 3.

‘Adipurush,’ a cinematic reinterpretation of the legendary Ramayana, experienced a significant decline in its box office earnings, as the controversy-laden film garnered Rs 35 crore on the fourth day of its release.

The film’s Monday (June 19) figures are significantly lower than what it earned on its opening weekend: Rs 140 crore on day one, followed by Rs 100 crore each on day two and three.

The total collection of ‘Adipurush’, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, currently stands at Rs 375 crore gross globally, production banner T-Series claimed Tuesday. ‘Adipurush’ has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and VFX.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the films collection “collapsed” on Monday due to “negative word of mouth”.

“After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday. #Hindi version. #India biz,” he tweeted.

After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday.#Hindi version. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/HJT4hHT80u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2023

A report by Box Office India stated that ‘Adipurush’ witnessed a drop of around 78 per cent on Monday.

According to BOI, the films nett collection for the first four days was around Rs 112 crore with the movie earning Rs 105 crore nett on the opening weekend but making only Rs 7.5 crore nett on Monday.

In the wake of the backlash, the film’s dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers would “revise some of the dialogues” and the changes will be incorporated in the film in a week.

‘Adipurush’ is also produced by Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

The movie has been released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

