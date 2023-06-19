Ayodhya seers want Adipurush banned; police security for film’s writer

Mumbai Police said Manoj Muntashir Shukla has cited threat to his life and sought protection

Seers in Ayodhya demanded an immediate ban on the film, Adipurush, saying its dialogues made their “blood boil” as different parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed protests against the film on Monday (June 19).

A group of people staged a protest in Varanasi and tore posters of the film and the Hindu Mahasabha lodged a complaint with the Lucknow police against its makers and actors. A Hindu outfit also staged a protest outside a theatre in the temple town of Mathura.

Joining the chorus against the film, the Samajwadi Party said the faithful are hurt by its “cheap and superficial dialogues” and that the film was part of an “agenda”.

Seers in Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, alleged that the film was made as part of a foreign conspiracy against Hinduism and its culture.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, said, “The film’s dialogues make our blood boil. The film should be banned immediately. The government should ensure that this does not happen again.”

He alleged, “In the movie, the characters of Ram, Hanuman and Sita have been shown as Muslim characters. It has been done intentionally.”

Mahant Ram Das, the chief priest of the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya, alleged that the film was made under a “foreign conspiracy against Hindu religion and culture”.

“The dialogues delivered by the characters playing Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and Goddess Sita will destroy the ideal culture of Ramayana. We urge the Centre that the film should be banned immediately. A religious film, before being cleared, should be reviewed by Hindu religious leaders,” he said.

Protesting against the film in Varanasi, activists of a Hindu outfit tore its posters and appealed to people not to watch it. The activists gathered at a temple and marched to a mall in the Sigra area, raising slogans against the film.

Police security to film’s writer

Mumbai Police has decided to provide security to Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the dialogue writer of the film Adipurush after he cited a threat to his life, an official said on Monday (June 19).

“We have received an application from Manoj Shukla and we are considering providing him security following a threat to his life,” the official said. Police are investigating the threat angle, he said.

The film, despite doing well at the box office, is being brutally trolled for its dialogues. Viewers who watched the film in theatres have called out the makers for “misrepresenting” the Ramayana and its characters in the film.

In the wake of the backlash, Shukla on Sunday said that the makers have decided to tweak certain parts of the script and revise dialogues which have flared up emotions. He said the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

The multilingual film, which hit the screens on June 16, has been heavily criticised over its colloquial dialogues and portrayal of the characters of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman among others.

(With inputs from agencies)