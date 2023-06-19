Adipurush row: Mob disrupts film at Palghar mall, asks people to boycott screening

The protesters who identified themselves as members of a group called Rashtra Pratham, shouted slogans while asking people to boycott the film.

An angry mob on Monday (June 19) disrupted a show of recently-released film Adipurush in a mall in Nalasopara in Maharashtra’s Palghar district while claiming that it has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus through the “objectionable” portrayal of epic Ramayana.

The protesters who identified themselves as members of a group called Rashtra Pratham, shouted slogans while asking people to boycott the film.

Also read: ‘Adipurush’ makers to revise script after backlash over ‘pedestrian’ dialogues

A Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said no case has been registered into the issue so far.

The Om Raut-directed mythological retelling of the Ramayana, has been at the receiving end of criticism and brutal social media trolling for its dialogues which viewers allege are pedestrian in nature and trivialise the stature of mythological and revered figures like Lord Hanuman.

Incidentally, a couple of days ago, the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti had issued a statement seeking action against “objectionable imaginative scenes” in the film.

“A film on Lord Ram, who is revered by millions, must be made after reading and understanding the scriptures rather than through imagination in the name of creative freedom,” the HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde had said.

Also read: ‘Adipurush’ records bumper opening; Rs 140 cr global collection in 1 day

The film was released in theatres on June 16.

On Monday, T-Series, the producer of the film, informed through a tweet that the film had grossed ₹340 crore at the box office on the opening weekend.

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Also read: ‘Adipurush’ makers slammed for substandard VFX, cringey dialogues; PIL filed in Delhi HC

The film’s Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to “revise some of the dialogues” and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

(With inputs from agencies)