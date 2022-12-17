Besharam Rang song: Complaint filed in Bihar court against SRK, Deepika

The film and the song have courted controversy in recent days, and effigies of SRK and Deepika have been set afire in Indore

A complaint was filed before a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, seeking an FIR against Bollywood actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, for “hurting the religious sentiments” of Hindus in a song of their upcoming film, Pathaan.

Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the prayer before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Friday (December 16). The court will hear the matter on January 3, 2023.

“The song Besharam Rang of the film Pathaan is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community,” Ojha later told reporters.

Courting controversy

The film has courted controversy in some parts of the country after the song was released, with protests being held over the content in it.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, had recently frowned upon the colour of the attire of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the song, calling for its “rectification”.

Effigies of the actors have also been set on fire in a few places, including in Indore.

(With inputs from agencies)